Who else will run for NFLPA president?

One day before the NFL Players Association votes for a new president, only one candidate is known: Panthers tackle Russell Okung. No others have publicly been identified.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who has become a louder and louder opponent of the new CBA, will not be running, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.com. Sherman wasn’t expected to run because, as one source told PFT last night, the job pays nothing. Some believe that Sherman hopes to eventually become the executive director, a job that pays in the low-to-mid seven figures annually.

So who else will run? Names that have been mentioned include Saints punter Thomas Morstead (a member of the Executive Committee) and Browns center J.C. Tretter (Cleveland’s third co-alternate representative).

Ultimately, someone will have to get at least 17 votes from the board of player representatives. And with the CBA the No. 1 issue by far for the union, anyone who is opposed to the CBA will have a hard time getting 17 votes, because 17 representatives voted in favor of the deal 13 days ago.

Candidates must first be nominated by a player representative, and voting proceeds (if there are three or more candidates) until someone gets 17 votes, with the lowest vote-getter dropping out in each round.