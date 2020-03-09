XFL has its highest-scoring game

Getty Images

In the first few weeks of the XFL season, there were complaints that the games were too low-scoring. That may be changing.

Offenses have improved across the XFL in recent weeks, and on Sunday night the league had its highest-scoring game yet, when the LA Wildcats beat the Tampa Bay Vipers 41-34.

That was both the highest-scoring game in terms of total points (75), the highest-scoring game for any individual team and the most points scored in an XFL game by the losing team.

When the XFL launched, it advertised some innovative rules that it said would make its games higher-scoring and more exciting. At first, it didn’t work out that way, as poor quarterback play held the offenses back. But as teams get more time to work, the offenses seem to be better. Which may be better for the league’s bottom line.