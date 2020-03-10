Alvin Kamara says he’s 100 percent after playing last season at 75 percent

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara‘s highlight reel from 2019 don’t impress Alvin Kamara.

The NFL’s official account tweeted some of Kamara’s top moments last season. Kamara replied, “On 1 leg. . .At 75%. . .but we back to 100.”

Kamara battled injuries for the first time in his career, nursing knee and ankle issues. He missed two games and played through others at less than 100 percent.

Kamara finished last season with his fewest yards from scrimmage (1,330) and fewest touchdowns (six) in his three seasons. Still, he earned his third Pro Bowl nod.

It appears he has returned to full health and will be ready to go for the offseason program.