Anthony Munoz to Joe Burrow: Cincinnati is OK for QBs

Getty Images

While Joe Burrow has seemingly put to bed the discussion of whether he’d play for the Bengals. The question remains why he’d want to.

But one of Cincinnati’s sports legends defended it as a sports town, specifically for quarterbacks.

Via Paul Myerberg of USA Today, Hall of Fame left tackle Anthony Munoz defended the city as a place where passers can find success (and riches).

“I would say, Kenny Anderson should be in the Hall of Fame. Boomer Esiason has credentials to be in the Hall of Fame,” Munoz said. “Carson [Palmer]. Andy Dalton went to the playoffs five straight years until the last couple years, when the [offensive] line was terrible.

“As a quarterback, how can people say, ‘Go to Cincinnati and your career is over.’ Believe me, I’ll be the first if there’s something with the organization. I won’t trash ‘em, but I love talking about it. ‘How can we improve this?’ But, I mean, again, I think they have the pieces.”

On the surface, Burrow joining an offense which includes A.J. Green and Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd and the perpetual potential of John Ross, with first-round left tackle Jonah Williams coming back from injury does offer some sense of hope.

Munoz played 13 years with the Bengals, and was one of the best players in league history. He also still does some work for the team as a preseason broadcaster.

He can’t change the fact that they haven’t won a playoff game in 30 years, but Munoz believes Burrow walking in as an Ohio native and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner would allow him to “take over the city.”

“It’s a great sports town,” Munoz said. “And it’s your city. He’s from there. Make that home, really engross yourself in the community, use your platform and just be there and get it done. That’s what I would recommend.”

His comments at the Scouting Combine suggested that Burrow may have come to peace with that.