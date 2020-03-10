Attendees of NFLPA meetings wonder, “Where are the stars?”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT
The annual meetings of the NFL Players Association can be attended by any players. And players who are there are wondering why their higher-profile colleagues aren’t.

Per a source with knowledge of the dynamics of the meetings, some players are asking, “Where are the stars?” More specifically, they want to know the whereabouts of the men with big names and big platforms who have used social media to encourage other players to reject the proposed CBA.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay’s duly-elected player representative, isn’t there. J.J. Watt, the first superstar to reject the deal (without details) also isn’t there. Ditto for Russell Wilson, who has uncharacteristically taken a stand on the issue.

That said, Maurkice and Mike Pouncey have drawn plenty of praising for showing up. Both strongly oppose the CBA, and both have embraced the process. They strongly oppose the CBA, and they’re doing what they can to talk to their fellow players about it.

And that’s how it should be. The social-media drive-bye may influence people, but it’s no substitute for jumping into the fray and talking through the tough issues, no matter how uncomfortable it may be for those who prefer to avoid confrontations.

  1. The NFL Players might have one of the worst unions on earth. For example, one of the key sticking points during negotiations was to lower the penalties for testing positive for weed. Guess who has one of the most liberal drug testing policies on earth (It’s literally ‘dont smoke from april to august’). The owners were probably laughing their butts off when they agreed to a that concession.

  2. That says a lot. It tells me that the complaints from the stars are really more about their own interests than the interests of the other players.

    If you are opposed to it, then show up and convince everyone that you are right with a strong argument.

  4. Before I pull out my pitchfork, please inform us of the COMPLETE LIST of attendees at the NFLPA meetings. Otherwise, this is just another hitjob on Rodgers and Wilson.

    How about Vikings team rep Adam Thielen? Ramon Foster? Geno Atkins? Calais Campbell? Todd Gurley? KJ Wright? Zach Ertz? Devin McCourty? Patrick Mahomes?

    Seriously, no one knows if this is NORMAL or UNUSUAL without actual information of previous meetings or years.

  5. Arod hasnt “been there” for the last 10 years. Neither have the packers…
    Probably off shooting another Insurance commercial

  7. The guys who aren’t team reps (which includes Russell Wilson and JJ Watt) don’t have to be there. But guys like Rodgers who is a team rep absolutely should be on hand. (For whatever reason, the Packers other rep Mason Crosby also isn’t there meaning the Packers won’t even get a vote on anything at the meeting.) Mike Pouncey is the Chargers main rep so he is doing what he is supposed to do by being on hand. No sense congratulating him for doing his job but he’s certainly better than Rodgers in that regard.

  8. The stars are sulking and pouting and trying to influence the process from outside the process, using the weight of their personal platforms to coerce those who want to stay in their favor.

    Once people get a certain amount of power and wealth, they don’t feel the need to use the same processes as the rest of us. They are super-citizens now, and it’s social engineering more than democracy for them.

  9. An elected representative and a leader shouldn’t shy away from meeting their constituents, unless they aren’t really leaders.
    If the majority of the lower paid players are for what you think is a bad deal, show up and explain yourside.
    Don’t stay home and pout.

  10. What about the mouth that roared Richard Sherman? Was he there? Actually I would really like to know. If he was it show leadership off the field which he is always big on. He always seems to have some opinion on everything that happens off the field. If he didn’t maybe he shouldn’t act like he is the mouth of the players on other off field issues. Just saying

  11. Seems like those big names are much more comfortable “talking the talk”, but not “walking the walk”. They don’t have any problem criticizing the deal over social media, but won’t do so in person. Could it be that they’re worried that they might lose face and/or respect if they’re unable to convince the rank and file to fall in line with their opposition to the proposal? Probably has a lot to do with their glaring absence from the meetings.

  13. so the superstars act just like every other American on the internet: complain about stuff then never show up to see it through

    *laughing in Bernie Sanders’ youth vote

  14. mogogo1 says:
    March 10, 2020 at 12:57 pm
    The guys who aren’t team reps (which includes Russell Wilson and JJ Watt) don’t have to be there…Mike Pouncey is the Chargers main rep so he is doing what he is supposed to do by being on hand.

    ***********************************************************************

    The argument is that if you’re going to complain about the terms, then show up when it counts, even if you don’t HAVE to be there. You mentioned Mike Pouncey being there as a team rep. Maurkice Pouncey is not a rep for the Steelers (those are Ramon Foster, Cam Heyward, Vince Williams), and he’s still choosing to attend.

    I’m not blaming any players — they can do what they want — but I can see where someone would argue that if you’re gonna get on a social media soapbox and complain, then why not speak up when it matters. Not dissimilar to someone who didn’t vote in a presidential election complaining about the outcome.

  15. akira1971 says:
    March 10, 2020 at 12:53 pm
    Before I pull out my pitchfork, please inform us of the COMPLETE LIST of attendees at the NFLPA meetings.
    ____________________

    Thank you. Or at least if other teams besides the Packers weren’t represented at all.

    Seahawks reps are Wright and Wagner; Texans reps are Scarlett and Mancz (who?). So there is no requirement for Wilson or Watt to be there.

  17. Rodgers had a commercial to shoot (that he gets paid for).

    You think he’s going to show up at a meeting of common players where he doesn’t get paid, even though he’s the Packers player rep?

    The Packers don’t pay him enough to do that…

