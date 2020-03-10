Attendees of NFLPA meetings wonder, “Where are the stars?”

Getty Images

The annual meetings of the NFL Players Association can be attended by any players. And players who are there are wondering why their higher-profile colleagues aren’t.

Per a source with knowledge of the dynamics of the meetings, some players are asking, “Where are the stars?” More specifically, they want to know the whereabouts of the men with big names and big platforms who have used social media to encourage other players to reject the proposed CBA.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay’s duly-elected player representative, isn’t there. J.J. Watt, the first superstar to reject the deal (without details) also isn’t there. Ditto for Russell Wilson, who has uncharacteristically taken a stand on the issue.

That said, Maurkice and Mike Pouncey have drawn plenty of praising for showing up. Both strongly oppose the CBA, and both have embraced the process. They strongly oppose the CBA, and they’re doing what they can to talk to their fellow players about it.

And that’s how it should be. The social-media drive-bye may influence people, but it’s no substitute for jumping into the fray and talking through the tough issues, no matter how uncomfortable it may be for those who prefer to avoid confrontations.