Contract extension talks ongoing for Ereck Flowers

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said last week that the team hopes to re-sign guard Ereck Flowers, and it appears Flowers wants to get something done as well.

The team and Flowers are engaged in contract talks and both sides are showing optimism about getting a deal done before the start of free agency, according to JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

After the Giants took Flowers with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, he proved to be a disappointment as a left tackle. The Giants cut him, he briefly played in Jacksonville, and then last year he signed a one-year contract with Washington.

Flowers played better than most were expecting as a guard in Washington, and it’s a credit to the way he played last year that Rivera wants to bring him back this year — and that he’ll have other options if he hits free agency next week.