Contract extension talks ongoing for Ereck Flowers

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 10, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT
Getty Images

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said last week that the team hopes to re-sign guard Ereck Flowers, and it appears Flowers wants to get something done as well.

The team and Flowers are engaged in contract talks and both sides are showing optimism about getting a deal done before the start of free agency, according to JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

After the Giants took Flowers with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, he proved to be a disappointment as a left tackle. The Giants cut him, he briefly played in Jacksonville, and then last year he signed a one-year contract with Washington.

Flowers played better than most were expecting as a guard in Washington, and it’s a credit to the way he played last year that Rivera wants to bring him back this year — and that he’ll have other options if he hits free agency next week.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Contract extension talks ongoing for Ereck Flowers

  1. As a lifelong Giants fan, you could see after a few games he was inexperienced, in over his head and ‘lost’. Year two, he sure didn’t progress at which point many die-hard fans started saying (out loud) HE’S A GUARD.

    Did they listen? Giants owners SHOULD read the fans most obvious Forum. They can sift through the nonsense and see a trend with what should be the obvious.

    HE’S A FRIGGEN GUARD.

    he then became a cancer because they left him out there on the edge to die. So the geniuses in DC did what we should ALL do; When all else fails, check the obvious. STOP putting round pegs in square holes. He got his change of scenery and the right position. Good for him for never giving up. Good for DC to see this and roll the dice.

  2. Negotiations?
    What am I missing?
    He wasn’t that good with the Redskins in 2019.
    He is better as a Guard than as a Tackle where he was a turnstile.

    Maybe there is such a shortage of Olinemen that the team is desperate?
    I’d think they would be better off letting him walk and using a player on his rookie contract.

  3. Im glad that the guy was able to salvage his career. Im disgusted that he was yet another fairly high 1st round bust for the Giants. Not totally his fault though. His career may have been much different if Will Beatty hadnt been lost for the season in Flowers’ rookie year. No way Flowers was ready for LT back then.

  4. I was so against this signing last offseason, but damn if I wasn’t proved wrong by this kid. Callahan saw something in him and he sured turned it around with that position change. I hope the Redskins are able to keep him around, he did a wonderful job.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!