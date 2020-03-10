Emmanuel Sanders says no contract talks with 49ers yet

Getty Images

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders can start talking to teams other than the 49ers about contract terms in less than a week and it doesn’t sound like the team has started making a serious push to keep that from happening.

Sanders is the source of that update on that situation. He replied to a Twitter post alleging he and the Niners were far apart in contract talks by writing that “no offer has been sent and no talks have been made” at this point in the offseason.

Given the ongoing wait for word on whether the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement will be approved by the players, the 49ers are likely not the only team that’s been taking a slow approach to dealing with their own free agents. They also have to balance any bid for Sanders against an attempt to hold onto defensive lineman Arik Armstead with a limited amount of cap space at their disposal.

Sanders had 36 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns after joining the 49ers in a midseason trade with the Broncos.