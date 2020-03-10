Falcons think they’re in good shape, despite lack of cap space

Getty Images

The Falcons are projected to have just over $4 million in salary cap space when the league year starts next week, which puts them near the bottom of the NFL. But they think they’ll be fine in making the roster moves they need to make.

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff pushed back against a suggestion that the team is in “salary cap hell” on an interview in 92.9 FM in Atlanta, saying the Falcons have paid big contracts to good players and like the roster they have.

“We look at where we are spending our money and we try to decide how we are going to adjust. Sometimes, it takes more creativity in a year where you sign a lot of players to high contracts coming into a year verses another year when things are a little less active and it becomes a little easier to navigate,” Dimitroff said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This year happens to be one of those years with the players that I suggested earlier that we have signed [Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Grady Jarrett] that it makes it more complicated.”

Dimitroff said the Falcons’ front office and head coach Dan Quinn are all on the same page about the team’s offseason plans.

“I feel we are in a really good spot,” Dimitroff said. “Meaning that I understand, and Dan understands and so does Rich McKay and Arthur Blank, where we are with this team. Where we need to continue to grow. How we need to continue to build and where we need to put our money and maybe not put our money. So, again, it will take creativity. In no way is it cap hell. We are in a solid situation that is going to continue to get better as we make some tough decisions into this offseason.”

The Falcons have gone 7-9 two years in a row, and Dimitroff and Quinn may need to improve the roster to keep their jobs beyond this year. That won’t be easy without much salary cap space, but Dimitroff doesn’t sound worried.