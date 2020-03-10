Graham Glasgow doesn’t expect to be back with Lions

Getty Images

Graham Glasgow played his college football at Michigan and he’s spent all four years of his pro career with the Lions, but it looks like his long run in the Wolverine State will be coming to an end.

Glasgow is set to become an unrestricted free agent this month and said that “the way it seems” after talking to the Lions is that he will be moving on to another team once the new league year is underway.

“I’m bummed that I’m not able to stay cause I love Michigan and I love the Detroit area, Ann Arbor,” Glasgow said to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’ve been here for almost about a decade now and it’s awesome and I really, really like the guys in the locker room and I think we have a good team and a good group of guys. So in that regards, it sucks. But you don’t play football forever, so I think that being able to go somewhere else and make some money is an exciting thing.”

Glasgow is expected to be a popular target in free agency after starting games at all three interior offensive line positions in Detroit.