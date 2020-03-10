Jacoby Brissett attends XFL game, says he couldn’t take the in-game interviews

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 10, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT
Getty Images

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett attended an XFL game over the weekend where he said he was just focused on doing his own job. He also said he couldn’t do his job the way XFL players have to do it.

Brissett said the XFL’s in-game interviews, which often feature players being asked questions on live TV within seconds of walking off the field, would be a no-go for him.

I wouldn’t be able to do it,” Brissett said, via the Indianapolis Star. “A lot of curse words come out of my mouth … so I guess I’d get fined a lot. It’s not for me.”

The XFL gives its audience an enormous amount of access, with those in-game interviews, looks in the locker room at halftime, and audio of coaches calling plays. It can make for interesting viewing, but it’s something NFL players and coaches would hate.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Jacoby Brissett attends XFL game, says he couldn’t take the in-game interviews

  3. I understand his feelings. In-game interviews make their games too hard to watch, so I don’t.

  4. Other sports already do in-game interviews, or in the case of NASCAR, in-race interviews, both with the leader/winners of each stage and the driver’s when they crash out. No one seems to complain. It’s for the fans… to feel closer to the game and action.

    If there’s any issues it’s the lame sideline reporters who ask inane questions. The XFL needs a “He Hate Me” type of player or a young Richard Sherman to take this league forward. At this point, there isn’t anyone who stands out, especially with the QB’s.

  5. I’m waiting for the XFL or ESPN to have a on field reporter running step for step with the player “How do you currently feel about this game breaking play?”

  6. I was watching the LA game and right after Johnson threw a INT that start interviewing him on the bench. Not really what I want to see while watching a game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!