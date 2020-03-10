JC Tretter elected president of NFLPA

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT
Browns center JC Tretter will be taking on another job off the field this season.

Tretter has been elected president of the NFL Players Association in a vote of the union’s board of player representatives on Tuesday. He takes over for former NFL offensive tackle Eric Winston, who was elected in March 2014.

Tretter was one of three candidates for the position. Buccaneers linebacker Sam Acho and Giants safety Michael Thomas, who are both on the union’s executive committee, were also up for the vote. Soon-to-be Panthers tackle Russell Okung was expected to be a candidate, but pulled out and endorsed Thomas after filing a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board about the conduct of NFLPA staff.

Thomas was a no vote on the Collective Bargaining Agreement and Acho supported approving the deal. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Tretter’s platform for election focused on moving forward in light of either vote on that deal rather than on his personal position. The voting window for players to weigh in on the CBA was extended through Saturday.

Tretter was an alternate player rep for the Browns and put together a presentation on the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement that did not take a public stance on the deal, but it still gained a great deal of notice after being shared by former Packers teammate David Bakhtiari.

9 responses to “JC Tretter elected president of NFLPA

  1. Tretter earned a degree in industrial labor relations from Cornell. An important tidbit omitted from this reporting.

  2. Just an observation that I have literally never seen an interview with JC Tretter. Funny how the players chose the guy that can clearly speak to them and for them yet isn’t a mic hog or a press junkie.

  4. Wow, an intelligent big man on the offensive line, who does not get any recognition or publicity, representing every brother union member in the NFL or has participated in it. I congratulate you on your work ethics and your hard work. Much appreciated and God bless.

  6. He didn’t pull or push members one way or another, but wrote up the comparison between the old CBA and proposal then shared with membership. Sounded like the leader I’d vote for.

  7. Who cares? Get the CBA deal done! This sucks. I’m a Niners fan and we can’t sign any of our own free agents because everyone is waiting for the CBA to get done. Free agency is going to be a mess since so many guys didn’t get extensions done before the free agency period started. Some guys who could have gotten extensions are going to get screwed over because the supply in the market is going to be higher than ever.

  8. factschecker says:
    March 10, 2020 at 1:28 pm
    If he leads the players into a bad deal he’s be known as JC Penny

    A fact checker who can’t spell, interesting

  9. Just the fact that this guy managed to get elected by running a low key campaign, committing to support however the vote came out, and has an impressive college educational pedigree commands respect. The players clearly saw something in him, and are not the one dimensional Neanderthals that we sometimes caricaturize them to be. Sometimes the most successful candidate has to come from nowhere with a new approach (not trying to be political in the larger sense, just stating the obvious fact of human nature)

