Ka’imi Fairbairn signs four-year deal with Texans

Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn won’t be going anywhere this offseason.

Fairbairn was on track to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opened next week, but Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that he has signed on to extend his time in Houston. It’s a four-year deal with no financial terms known at the moment.

Fairbairn joined the Texans in 2017 and has appeared in every game over the last three seasons. He’s gone 77-of-92 on field goals and 111-of-121 on extra points in the regular season over that span. He’s also 3-of-4 on field goals and 5-of-5 on extra points in the playoffs.

The Fairbairn news comes after word that the team has also struck a deal with tight end Darren Fells that will keep him in Houston for two years.