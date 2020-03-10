Kyle Allen re-signs with Panthers

Getty Images

As an exclusive rights free agent, quarterback Kyle Allen didn’t have many choices once the Panthers tendered him a contract for the 2020 season.

Allen was left with the choice of signing the contract or staying away from the team in hopes of landing a better deal, but he wouldn’t be able to talk to any other teams this offseason. The first option is the more popular one for players to take and that’s just what Allen did on Tuesday.

The Panthers announced that Allen has signed a one-year deal with the team.

Allen started 12 games for the Panthers after Cam Newton went down with a foot injury last year. He completed 303-of-489 passes for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Allen was replaced by 2019 third-round pick Will Grier for the final two games of the season. Grier will also be back, but it remains unclear if Cam Newton will return and what the Panthers will do if he does move on this offseason.