Michael Bennett: I would love to end my career in Seattle

Getty Images

Michael Bennett hasn’t decided whether he wants to continue his career or follow his younger brother, Martellus, into retirement. But if the defensive lineman decides to play a 12th season, Bennett wouldn’t mind finishing his career with the Seahawks.

Bennett played for the Seahawks from 2013-17, making three Pro Bowls and helping Seattle win a Super Bowl.

“I would love to end my career in Seattle,” Bennett said, via Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest. “It’s not up to you, though. It’s up to the team.”

Bennett spent part of last season in New England before the Patriots traded him to Dallas. The Cowboys restructured Bennett’s contract, allowing him to become a free agent this offseason.

After trades from Seattle, Philadelphia and New England, Bennett finally gets to decide where he plays next season . . . if he plays next season.

Bennett, 34, makes it clear he loves Seattle and the Seahawks.

“My time in Seattle was great because I didn’t just grow as a player, I grew as a man, and I grew as an individual,” Bennett said. “I could never say anything bad about Seattle,” Bennett said. “I feel like Seattle was such a great part of my life. I’m so thankful for the city.”

After Bennett decides whether he wants to play in 2020, the Seahawks can decide whether they want to pursue him. He made 39 of his 69.5 career sacks with the Seahawks.