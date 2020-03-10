NFLPA concludes meetings with a message of unity

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association has a new Executive Committee. And the new Executive Committee marked the end of the annual NFLPA meetings with a message of unity.

“We thank all the player leaders who gather at our annual meetings to engage in spirited conversation and receive accurate information from our Union’s leadership,” the Executive Committee said in a statement.

“We want to make sure that every player makes an informed decision about the future and our mission is to provide every NFL player with all the verified facts, directly from the source. It is our duty to be united, to continue to uphold our Constitution and to lead our membership to the best of our ability.”

The reference to upholding the Constitution comes at a time when former Executive Committee member Russell Okung has filed a claim with the National Labor Relations Board claiming that the NFLPA failed to follow its Constitution in pushing the CBA proposal to a full vote of the rank and file. If the pending CBA vote fails, his points will largely become moot. If the CBA prevails, Okung’s effort to blow it up could echo into the coming months.

However the vote unfolds, the NFLPA needs to get on the same page. It becomes even more critical if the CBA fails and the NFLPA has to retreat to the bargaining table against an NFL negotiating team that will be well aware of the vulnerability of a fractured NFLPA leadership team.