Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray not ready to work out

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray suffered what was believed to be a minor hamstring injury while running his 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine.

It’s apparently serious enough to keep him from working out this week.

The University of Oklahoma announced that Murray would not participate in the school’s pro day workout tomorrow.

There will be plenty of other star power there including wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Jalen Hurts, but it’s unfortunate that one of the top linebackers in the draft won’t participate (mostly for Murray).

He was only able to run one 40-yard dash at the Combine, posting a 4.52-second time. He had promised to show “extremely special” speed prior to the workout.