Patriots get league-high four compensatory picks, including two third-rounders

Getty Images

The NFL announced the 32 compensatory picks, which were awarded to 15 teams.

The Patriots have a league-high and league-maximum of four — two third-round choices and two sixth-round selections. New England lost Malcom Brown, Trent Brown, Trey Flowers, Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson, Eric Rowe and LaAdrian Waddle. It added Brandon Bolden.

The Broncos, Texans, Vikings, Giants, Eagles and Seahawks earned three extra picks. The Ravens and Dolphins will have two compensatory choices.

The Bears, Cowboys, Rams, Steelers, Bucs and Washington received one each.

The Texans received the highest third-round choice, No. 97 overall, followed by the Patriots (No. 98), Giants (No. 99), Patriots (No. 100), Seahawks (No. 101), Steelers (No. 102), Eagles (No. 103), Rams (No. 104), Vikings (No. 105) and Ravens (No. 106).

The fourth-round choices went to the Bucs (No. 139), Bears (No. 14), Dolphins (No. 141), Washington (No. 142), Ravens (No. 143), Seahawks (No. 144), Eagles (No. 145) and Eagles (No. 146).

The fifth-rounders went to the Broncos (No. 178) and Cowboys (No. 179).

The sixth-round choices went to the Patriots (No. 212), Patriots (No. 213) and Seahawks (No. 214).

The seventh-rounders went to the Giants (No. 247), Texans (No. 248), Vikings (No. 249), Texans (No. 250), Dolphins (No. 251), Broncos (No. 252), Vikings (No. 253), Broncos (No. 254) and Giants (No. 255).

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents (CFA) than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

CFAs are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council and not every free agent lost or signed is covered by the formula.

The compensatory picks are positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.