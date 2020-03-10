Patriots get league-high four compensatory picks, including two third-rounders

Posted by Charean Williams on March 10, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT
The NFL announced the 32 compensatory picks, which were awarded to 15 teams.

The Patriots have a league-high and league-maximum of four — two third-round choices and two sixth-round selections. New England lost Malcom Brown, Trent Brown, Trey Flowers, Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson, Eric Rowe and LaAdrian Waddle. It added Brandon Bolden.

The Broncos, Texans, Vikings, Giants, Eagles and Seahawks earned three extra picks. The Ravens and Dolphins will have two compensatory choices.

The Bears, Cowboys, Rams, Steelers, Bucs and Washington received one each.

The Texans received the highest third-round choice, No. 97 overall, followed by the Patriots (No. 98), Giants (No. 99), Patriots (No. 100), Seahawks (No. 101), Steelers (No. 102), Eagles (No. 103), Rams (No. 104), Vikings (No. 105) and Ravens (No. 106).

The fourth-round choices went to the Bucs (No. 139), Bears (No. 14), Dolphins (No. 141), Washington (No. 142), Ravens (No. 143), Seahawks (No. 144), Eagles (No. 145) and Eagles (No. 146).

The fifth-rounders went to the Broncos (No. 178) and Cowboys (No. 179).

The sixth-round choices went to the Patriots (No. 212), Patriots (No. 213) and Seahawks (No. 214).

The seventh-rounders went to the Giants (No. 247), Texans (No. 248), Vikings (No. 249), Texans (No. 250), Dolphins (No. 251), Broncos (No. 252), Vikings (No. 253), Broncos (No. 254) and Giants (No. 255).

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents (CFA) than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

CFAs are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council and not every free agent lost or signed is covered by the formula.

The compensatory picks are positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

8 responses to “Patriots get league-high four compensatory picks, including two third-rounders

  2. These compensatory picks are complete BS. They were designed by the owners as a way for teams to lose free agents and allow even more low-cost draftees to replace veterans. How the union let this happen is beyond comprehension.

    If a team does not resign a free agent, that is a choice. You should not be rewarded for it as a way to acquire talent.

  5. With the Patriots getting a league-high four compensatory picks, this means they got more compensatory picks than any other team.

  6. If Brady leaves the Patriots we’ll find out how great of a coach Sir William is pretty darn fast. I think he’s close to calling it a day and who knows, the way networks are throwing money at announcers these days we may see a whole side of him we’ve never seen before. He does what is really smart these days. He doesn’t say much to the media.

  7. 12brichandfamous says:
    March 10, 2020 at 5:15 pm
    —————————————————————————————
    I don’t agree with this. The free agent that leaves one team is taking the job of a low-cost draftee at another team. Why does it matter if the players switch teams.

    It’s also a choice for the other team to sign the free agent and compensatory picks are part of the equation. No one is forcing teams to sign other team’s free agents.

    I think most of the consistently successful NFL teams get more compensatory picks than less successful teams. It’s not the successful teams fault teams like the Redskins go for fancy high priced free agents.

