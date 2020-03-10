Plans for league meetings, draft “remain in place” for now

Getty Images

The ongoing spread of COVID-19 in the United States has led to the cancellation of events like the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas and the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California in recent days, but the NFL has not altered its plans for two upcoming events at this point.

The first of those events is the league meetings scheduled for March 29 – April 1 in Palm Beach Florida and the second is the draft in Las Vegas from April 23-25. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, that plans for both of those events to go forward “remain in place” for now.

He added that those plans could change based on the advice they are getting from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the NFL-NFLPA’s medical experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network.

“We will continue to monitor and share guidance as the situation warrants and as our experts recommend,” McCarthy said.

The NFL has postponed the annual Consumer Products Summit that was scheduled for Tampa this week.