Report: Christian Kirksey already has three visits scheduled

The Browns released linebacker Christian Kirksey on Tuesday morning.

Not surprisingly, it didn’t take long for other teams to show interest.

Kirksey already has visits with three teams set up, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports. The first visit is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

It is unclear which three teams Kirksey is visiting.

Kirksey didn’t miss a game in his first four seasons after the Browns made him a 2014 third-round pick, but a hamstring injury limited him to seven games in 2018 and a chest injury forced him to miss 14 games last year.

He had 484 tackles, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions for the Browns.