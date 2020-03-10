Report: Gabe Jackson discussed in trade talks

Getty Images

Teams have to wait until next week to talk to impending free agents about contracts, but they can talk about trades with other teams before the legal tampering window opens on Monday.

Raiders right guard Gabe Jackson‘s name has reportedly cam up in some of those conversations. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that trades involving Jackson have been discussed as teams get a handle on who might be available this offseason.

Jackson has a non-guaranteed salary of $9.35 million for the coming year. He’s signed through the 2023 season, but there’s no guaranteed money in the final two years of the deal either.

Jackson missed time with a knee injury last year and started 11 games in the Raiders’ final season in Oakland. He’s started 83 overall games since joining the Raiders as a third-round pick in 2014.