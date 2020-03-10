Report: Robert Griffin III name mentioned in trade talks

Getty Images

The Ravens made a point to provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with a safety net, who both shared some skills and had experience to pass along.

Now, they may not think they need him.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III has come up in trade talks around the league.

The 30-year-old Griffin is scheduled to make just $2 million next season, making him an affordable option for any team (including the Ravens).

It’s not quite clear why the Ravens would want to move him, unless they have a level of confidence in second-year Trace McSorley we’re not aware of. Griffin appeared in seven games last season, or whether they think they can upgrade.