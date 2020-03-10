Russell Okung no longer on NFLPA Executive Committee

Getty Images

The National Football League Players Association announced earlier Tuesday that its board of player representatives had elected Browns center JC Tretter as its new president. It now has announced the new Executive Committee.

Conspicuous by his absence is soon-to-be Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung.

Okung previously served on the Executive Committee and originally ran for the job of president along with Tretter, Buccaneers linebacker Sam Acho, and Giants safety Michael Thomas. But Okung withdrew before the vote and threw his support behind Thomas.

Okung filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday, accusing the union staff of negotiating the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement in bad faith.

The members of the new Executive Committee selected by the board of player representatives are: Tretter, Acho, Thomas, Lorenzo Alexander, Calais Campbell, Malcolm Jenkins, Alex Mack, Thomas Morstead, Richard Sherman, Benjamin Watson, and Wesley Woodyard.