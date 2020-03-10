Russell Okung not running for NFLPA president

Getty Images

Despite previously planning to run for president of the NFL Players Association, Russell Okung has decided not to seek the position.

Okung decided instead to campaign for Giants safety Michael Thomas to be elected the president of the players’ union, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

With Buccaneers linebacker Sam Acho and Browns center JC Tretter also seeking the position, Okung may have felt it was better to unite with Thomas than to splinter the vote among multiple candidates who feel, as Okung does, that the NFLPA has done a poor job of representing the players’ interests. Although Thomas hasn’t been as vocal about the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement as Okung has, Thomas reportedly voted against it in his capacity as a member of the NFLPA executive committee.

The union’s current president, Eric Winston, is no longer an active player and not up for re-election. The union’s 32 player representatives will vote for their new president today. If no one among Thomas, Acho and Tretter gets at least 17 votes on the first ballot, the candidate with the fewest votes will be eliminated and a second vote will be taken with only two candidates on the ballot.