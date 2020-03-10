Some free agent visits entail more than others

Getty Images

When free agency begins next week, teams will often go to great lengths to impress their targets.

Unless, of course, they’re going nowhere until the player saves the day.

In discussing the dynamics of free agent visits for TheAthletic.com, former Raiders executive Amy Trask recalled a time when team officials were nearly stranded in the process of delivering the player.

In 1993, the team sent the head of football operations and the quarterbacks coach to the airport to pick up free agent quarterback Jeff Hostetler. Their plans hit a snag when their car got a flat tire, and neither one knew how to change it.

Fortunately, the West Virginia-educated Hostetler did, and he changed the tire, and they all made it safely to their destination.

It’s unclear how many of the upcoming crop of free agents are knowledgable in vehicle maintenance, but the teams that are pursuing them might be wise to have someone in their traveling party who can handle an unexpected setback.

Or at least, they better hope Tom Brady is a member of AAA.