Steelers and Cowboys to face off in Hall of Fame Game

Getty Images

With three former Steelers heading into the Hall of Fame this summer, it makes sense that Pittsburgh would be invited to play in the Hall of Fame Game.

Now, they have some high-profile company.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers will play the Cowboys in the first exhibition game of the year.

The game is scheduled for Aug. 6, the beginning of the weekend when Steelers safety Troy Polamalu and coach Bill Cowher will be inducted to the Hall of Fame. Former Steelers safety Donnie Shell will be among the veterans inducted on Sept. 18.

Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson will also be inducted that weekend, with former Cowboys safety Cliff Harris joining along with Shell and the rest of the 10-man class of seniors.

The Steelers and Cowboys are also scheduled to face each other in the regular season, in Dallas.