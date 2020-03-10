Texans extend Darren Fells

Getty Images

Texans tight end Darren Fells will be staying in Houston, and getting a raise.

Fells, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Texans last year, has now agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract with the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 6-foot-7, 270-pound Fells has been primarily a blocking tight end throughout his NFL career. But last year he had career-highs in catches (34), yards (341) and touchdowns (seven).

Houston likes the way the 33-year-old Fells fits in the offense, and now he’s going to remain in Houston’s offense for at least another year.