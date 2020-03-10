What moves could Patriots make to keep Tom Brady?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT
Getty Images

The New England Patriots reportedly are “sniffing around” potential trades that would bolster the receiver and tight end positions, possibly in an effort to persuade quarterback Tom Brady to choose to stay put. (Or, alternatively, to prepare for beefing up the offense post-#Tommy.)

Operating under the assumption they are indeed hoping to keep him, Tuesday’s PFT Live draft looked at moves the teams could make if it wants to get him to stay.

The problem, however, when it comes to trading for pass catchers is that the Patriots already have given up a second-round pick in the trade that brought Mohamed Sanu to New England during the 2019 season.

Regardless of how they do it, the Patriots badly need one or more passing-game targets (and at the very least one) that can draw double coverage down the field, stretching and stressing the defense to create favorable matchups underneath.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “What moves could Patriots make to keep Tom Brady?

  1. Go get OJ Howard for a 3ed. Hes useless in that offense, and hes approaching FA. Hes not going to fetch a huge return. Hed be money in the Patriots offense.

  2. 1st, 3rd, and a 5th rounder, in exchange for Stefon Diggs and a 4th round pick.

  3. I want Tom to play in NE. But only if he wants to play there. I don’t want him to feel like a hostage. Hopefully Tom stays in NE because he wants to stay.

    At the same time I have to recognize that nobody puts BB in a corner.

  4. If the Patriots gave up a second-round pick for Mohamed Sanu, it’s clear Belichick has lost his fastball. Brady is smart to get out. Better to leave a coach/GM a year too early than a year too late.

  6. Depending on his health status by training camp, they should probably try and trade Sanu, get something back and clear up some cap space. Some good targets for them would be Emmanuel Sanders, OJ Howard, the Ravens backup TE, maybe if they can get Eifert for cheap, if he can hopefully finally stay healthy lol.

    Whatever they do, some good depth/backup at WR/TE is important, because like we saw with Sanu, him being hurt just kind of made the trade for him worthless.

  8. No one “stretched the field” in 2014, 2016 or 2018 winning SBs. This is a myth. Brady had Moss and he choked it down in SB 42. Enough with that crap.

    He also won 3 SBs in years under Weis’s playcalling with no deep threat whatsoever other than a one-odd David Patten deep route.

    The deep stuff can be run as long as Brady gets to playaction using the run game an/or hitting a 1st read with someone like Dorsett or now, NKeal Harry.

  9. 2018 roster would have been good enough to win the SB in any other previous year with Brady. I don’t see how improving it changes the outcome for next year. I see another year of historic defense and special teams wasted if QB play doesn’t improve.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!