Why did NFLPA decide not to let players change votes?

As a sense of confusion and disarray continues to engulf the NFL Players Association, there’s a lingering question regarding the union’s decision not to let players change their votes. So why did the NFLPA board of player representative decide to block a ballot-box Mulligan?

It could have been easy, given the electronic nature of the voting. The NFLPA needly simply to send an alert to everyone who voted, giving them a chance to re-do their votes. If they don’t re-do their votes, their votes stand. If they do re-do their votes, their votes change.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, one group of representatives wanted to give players a chance to change their votes because of the new information that has emerged since the initial burst of votes. Another group believed that players are responsible for getting whatever information they need to vote, and that if they vote based on the information they had when days remained to cast a ballot, they should be held to those votes.

Ultimately, the latter view prevailed when the board voted. And it’s still not clear whether the players who were clamoring for the ability to change their votes would have changed from no to yes, or yes to no.

Come Sunday, we’ll know whether whether the final vote was yes or no. Hopefully, the full number of votes cast and the total yes votes and no votes will be disclosed.

  1. It amazes me all the people on here who think the players should vote a certain way. Let them decide. It’s their lives and careers, not ours. We have no right to criticize their decisions on their lives.

  2. I voted “present” because I don’t want to be on the losing side or have anyone unhappy with me. this way I can say I didn’t vote for that.

    And yes, I could also lie and say I did vote for it. But that would be cowardly.

  3. Perhaps it is as simple as not having the ability to accurately change the vote. If the vote was counted but Not tracked to the voter, the NFLPA could show they voted, but not how they did so.

  4. Yeah, you know I remember when I voted for Obama. A few days later I wanted to change my vote but couldn’t. It all turned out ok though because a few years later, I was glad I voted for him after I got a new cell phone and free healthcare and more food stamps.

  5. I think its bad practice to ‘change the vote.’ If you do that, you create the opportunity for all kinds of unpleasant things to happen that call into question the fairness and accuracy of the results.

    The vote needs to be unquestioned and trusted.

    A simple solution is to declare the vote void and discard all ballots (like today, before the poll closes) due to new information becoming available. Then you condudct a whole new vote.

    Anyone who wishes to change their vote can do so without penalty.

  6. A lot of people voted NO because of what they read from the Divas. They then realized Joe 45th roster spot was getting a good deal. Now they want to vote Yes.

    One would think they would welcome the Yes votes but as mentioned above, while it would benefit everyone, the ends don’t justify the means. It becomes a pandora’s box by altering the process. Deflating a football got a ‘gate’. VoterGate, from day 1.

    I could agree with your post if it wasnt for 1 thing as you put it “due to new information becoming available”. There is no new info, it’s not like the cba was changed. This is no different than other union deals in business that I’ve seen. A deal is struck and ballots(or in this case electronically) are sent out for vote with info on the deal and when a deadline to submit a ballot is. I get it sucks that people voted without looking into the deal but that doesnt mean their given a mulligan for bot doing their due diligence.

