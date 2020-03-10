Why did NFLPA decide not to let players change votes?

Getty Images

As a sense of confusion and disarray continues to engulf the NFL Players Association, there’s a lingering question regarding the union’s decision not to let players change their votes. So why did the NFLPA board of player representative decide to block a ballot-box Mulligan?

It could have been easy, given the electronic nature of the voting. The NFLPA needly simply to send an alert to everyone who voted, giving them a chance to re-do their votes. If they don’t re-do their votes, their votes stand. If they do re-do their votes, their votes change.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, one group of representatives wanted to give players a chance to change their votes because of the new information that has emerged since the initial burst of votes. Another group believed that players are responsible for getting whatever information they need to vote, and that if they vote based on the information they had when days remained to cast a ballot, they should be held to those votes.

Ultimately, the latter view prevailed when the board voted. And it’s still not clear whether the players who were clamoring for the ability to change their votes would have changed from no to yes, or yes to no.

Come Sunday, we’ll know whether whether the final vote was yes or no. Hopefully, the full number of votes cast and the total yes votes and no votes will be disclosed.