Austin Ekeler thinks Tom Brady’s a good fit for Chargers

No teams other than the Patriots can officially make a pitch to Tom Brady until the legal tampering window opens next Monday, but players from outside New England can share their thoughts on why Brady would make a good addition to the team.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler did that during an appearance on NFL Network. The Chargers have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Brady and Ekeler said he thinks the team has offensive talent that would help Brady be successful. He also outlined what he thinks Brady would bring to the team.

“Here’s why I think it would be a good fit. We just lost a lot of leadership in Philip Rivers, right? So it’s like, all right, there’s a void there,” Ekeler said. “Also, Russell Okung, one of our tackles, got traded. He was one of our team leaders as well. So there’s a void in leadership right there. It’s an opportunity for people to step up, but if you bring a guy like Tom Brady in the room, he’s been there, done that. He’s already got the leadership qualities and he’s already proven that he’s a winner. So hey, we can build something around that, too.”

There have been varying reports about the chances of Brady and the Chargers coming together, but Brady’s message has been that “nobody knows anything” at this point. It won’t be too much longer before that changes, however.