Christian Kirksey visiting the Raiders

It didn’t take long for Christian Kirksey to find a market, shortly after being released by the Browns.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Kirksey is visiting the Raiders today.

They’re looking to refresh their linebacker group, and just released Tahir Whitehead earlier this week.

It’s good for Kirksey to be able to work quickly, before the market is open to all the free agents in a week.

He reportedly has three visits set already, as teams are apparently willing to overlook the last two injury plagued seasons.