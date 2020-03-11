Dolphins doing due diligence on Jonathan Taylor

Getty Images

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor earned plenty of attention at the Scouting Combine two weeks ago. And he now has gotten the attention of the Miami Dolphins.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville spent time alone with Taylor on Tuesday, and that Studesville worked with Taylor on Wednesday, during the Wisconsin Pro Day workout.

Taylor, who weighs 226 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds. He also ran for more than 6,000 yards in only three college seasons.

The Dolphins currently have 14 draft picks in the coming selection process, including three first-rounders, five in the first 56 players taken, and six in the first 70.