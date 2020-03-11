Dolphins will release Reshad Jones

Getty Images

There was chatter that the Dolphins were considering trading or releasing veteran safety Reshad Jones last summer, but they held onto him for the 2019 season.

Jones’ time in Miami is nearing its end, however. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins will release Jones as they head into the new league year.

Jones was set to count $15.6 million against the cap in 2020 and the move will result in more than $10 million in dead money on Miami’s cap this season.

Jones only played four games last season because of chest and ankle injuries. He spent the last 10 seasons in Miami and leaves the team with 776 tackles, 21 interceptions, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe are still on hand for Miami after finishing last season as the team’s top safeties.

UPDATE 12:23 p.m. ET: The Dolphins confirmed Jones’ departure via a statement by General Manager Chris Grier on Wednesday afternoon.