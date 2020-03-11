Falcons hoping Desmond Trufant and Keanu Neal bounce back

Getty Images

The Falcons don’t have the kind of money this offseason to make major upgrades to their defense.

So they’re hoping the return of two players they’re already paying will help.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said the returns of cornerback Desmond Trufant and safety Keanu Neal will provide a boost to a defense that needs it.

Trufant had played well last year before a broken forearm ended his season in Week 14.

“He came on last year and probably had one of his more productive seasons,” Morris said of Trufant. “Grabbing four picks, . . . he had two in one game and two in another. He played well. We look forward to all of those guys coming back.”

It’s a little more complicated with Neal, who missed most of 2018 after tearing his ACL and tore his Achilles early last year.

“He’s got to come back healthy,” Morris said of Neal. “Health is the No. 1 priority for him. We won’t get to see Keke to when we get going in training camp. I don’t know what his timeline is going to be.”

For a team that’s snug against the cap and doesn’t figure to be major players in free agency, getting existing players healthy again and playing to the level they’re accustomed will be critical.