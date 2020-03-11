Jeff Gladney to have meniscus surgery Thursday

Getty Images

Cornerback Jeff Gladney worked out at the Scouting Combine, but the former TCU starter did it with a knee injury that will require surgery.

Gladney told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that he will have his meniscus trimmed on Thursday. Gladney previously said that he played through the injury during the 2019 season and worked through it during his time in Indianapolis as well.

“I got used to the pain,” Gladney said.

Gladney started for all four of his years in college and wrapped up his time at TCU with 31 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception and 14 pass breakups. He’s expected to go in the early rounds of April’s draft.