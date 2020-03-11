Jets release defensive back Blake Countess

Getty Images

The Jets announced Wednesday they have released defensive back Blake Countess.

The move clears $1.2 million in cap space.

Countess signed with the Jets in October and appeared in six games. He had no statistics while playing no snaps on defense and only 52 on special teams.

The Eagles made Countess a sixth-round choice in 2016. He ended up joining the Rams that season, playing three seasons with Los Angeles.

He made 54 tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions and an interception in 37 games with the Rams.

The Eagles claimed him off waivers from the Rams last May before cutting him Aug. 13.