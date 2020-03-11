Lamar Miller, Carlos Hyde expected to test market

Getty Images

The Texans announced earlier Wednesday that defensive back Johnathan Joseph will test free agency.

Running backs Carlos Hyde and Lamar Miller are expected to do the same, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hyde, who has expressed a desire to stay in Houston, rejected a contract offer from the team.

The Chiefs traded Hyde to the Texans, and he rushed for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns on 245 carries. He also caught 10 passes for 42 yards.

He ranks 94th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Miller, who turns 29 next month, missed all of last season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament. He gained 3,612 yards from scrimmage and scored 18 total touchdowns in his four seasons in Houston.