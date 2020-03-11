Mark Davis on Las Vegas draft: “Health and safety will always be No. 1”

Getty Images

The NFL has stayed largely silent about potential alternative plans for the Las Vegas draft, given the coronavirus outbreak. Raiders owner Mark Davis has chosen to speak.

“The league office, the [NFL] Players Association and the city and the state are working together,” Davis told Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “They’re making a measured decision. Health and safety will always be No. 1.”

Davis is optimistic that, eventually, the league will do the right thing.

“They’ll make the correct decision,” Davis said. “They won’t put anyone in jeopardy over it.”

He’s right, but the NFL’s inaction is becoming more and more glaring, given the speed with which others are taking concrete steps to adjust to a rapidly-changing reality. While on one hand there’s still plenty of time, on the other hand a clear, strong message from the league can help squeeze more sense into those who continue to downplay a situation that presents a very real danger to the elderly and the infirm.