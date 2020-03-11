NBA suspends its season

Getty Images

As the NBA was considering playing the balance of its season without fans, the NBA has unexpectedly — and swiftly — taken things a step farther.

After Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday night, the NBA suspended its season.

It’s unclear when the season will continue, but it will not continue for the foreseeable future. And that will surely prompt other sports leagues to consider taking similar action, whether it’s Major League Baseball, the NHL, Major League Soccer, or the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The NFL, meanwhile, has not canceled its annual meetings or altered the plans for its draft, which will be held in 43 days in Las Vegas.