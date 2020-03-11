Ravens will put Marshal Yanda in Ring of Honor

Getty Images

The Ravens held a press conference for retiring guard Marshal Yanda on Wednesday and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome said at the beginning that he believes Yanda will be joining him in the Hall of Fame a few years from now.

Yanda won’t have to wait that long to be enshrined in the Ravens’ Ring of Honor, however. General Manager Eric DeCosta announced at the press conference that Yanda will be honored with a spot in the near future.

Former Ravens head coach Brian Billick became the 19th member last September and Haloti Ngata is set to be No. 20 during the 2020 season.

Yanda, who has dropped 45 pounds since the end of the season, said that he and his family will stay in Baltimore through the end of the school year and then figure out what’s next in his life. He also said he went out having “as much fun” as he ever had as part of the run-first Ravens offense last year and called it “meaningful” to go out on his own terms after suffering a couple of serious injuries during his career.