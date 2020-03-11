Report: Packers will cut Jimmy Graham Thursday

Getty Images

Today is Jimmy Graham‘s last day as a Green Bay Packer.

The Packers will cut Graham tomorrow, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That move has been expected, as the Packers wanted the $8 million his release will clear on their salary cap more than they wanted Graham, who is no longer the elite tight end he once was.

The 33-year-old Graham caught just 38 passes for 447 yards last year, both of which were the lowest totals since his rookie season. He doesn’t look like he has a lot left.

Graham will become an unrestricted free agent as soon as his release becomes official and will not have to wait until free agency begins next week to sign with a new team.