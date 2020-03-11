Report: Rob Gronkowski nearing agreement with WWE

Getty Images

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is nearing an agreement on a deal to joing the

According to Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Gronkowski is “deep in talks” with WWE and “close to finalizing a deal.”

Gronkowski has dabbled in professional wrestling before with an appearance at Wrestlemania in 2017. Both WWE and Gronkowski have had mutual interest in the two parties coming together at some point when his football days were over and it seems as though that time may be at hand.

The report continued to say that Gronkowski could make a WWE appearance as soon as March 20 despite it still being unclear exactly what capacity he’d be serving with the company.

Gronkowski moved into a studio analyst role for FOX’s NFL coverage last fall after retiring from the NFL last March.