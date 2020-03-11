Report: Titans more focused on keeping Ryan Tannehill than signing Tom Brady

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 11, 2020, 9:54 AM EDT
Tennessee has been one of the most talked-about destinations for soon-to-be free agent quarterback Tom Brady, based in large part on the strong connection between Brady and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, his former teammate.

But the Titans have a quarterback of their own who’s about to hit free agency, and they may be more intent on keeping the quarterback they have than making the biggest possible splash next week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Titans are more focused on re-signing Ryan Tannehill to a long-term deal before free agency starts than waiting for free agency to make a run at Brady.

The Titans could place the franchise tag on Tannehill if they’re sure they want to keep him, and if they do that, it would be a strong signal that he’s their top priority. If they don’t franchise Tannehill, however, that would be a sign that they think they can upgrade at quarterback when free agency starts.

The deadline to franchise a player is Monday at 11:59 a.m. The “legal tampering” period when teams can start talking to other teams’ free agents is Monday at noon.

9 responses to “Report: Titans more focused on keeping Ryan Tannehill than signing Tom Brady

  1. If Tannehill is smart, which he is, he will sign a below-market deal with many years guaranteed. Something like 22 million per for four years, all guaranteed. That lets them keep Henry and stock the rest of the roster. Tannehill is already a very rich man, but last year was his first taste of being on a good team and winning. I bet he liked it. And ESPN will never air an episode of Broke starring the Tannehills.

  2. I really don’t see the Titans winning the Super Bowl win Tannehill. He’s good enough to win games when things go the Titans way in the run game and he has play action all game, but he will struggle to win games where they get behind and the game is on his shoulders. You have to win 1 or 2 of those games to win the Super Bowl, because the competition is too good.

    I can’t recall the last time a team won the Super Bowl without being in at least 1 playoff game where things didn’t go as planned and the QB had to make something happen.

  4. But thats not smart if the CBA is supposed to raise pay for the 2020 season and the way the Cap is supposed to rise under the new deal. He could sign for 30 a yr and still save the team money.
    lahblah5528 says:
    March 11, 2020 at 10:05 am
  6. Tannehill outplayed Brady last year. Apparently its because Brady had no weapons last year? Funny thing is, we’ve been told for years Brady elevates the players around him. So which is it?

  7. If I were the Titans I would not overpay Tannehill.
    I might tag him for a year, then let him walk.
    The Titans still need more players, so it’s not like they should expect to be a lock for the playoffs in 2020.
    I’d be surprised if the keep Henry, they will need the money for Tannehill.

  8. It amazes me when posters decide how much money an athlete who can demand money -can get.

    I wish i could demand more from my employer.

    As for the Tom Brady saga- I’M SICK OF IT.

    The 18th can’t come soon enough

  9. If Tannehill is smart, which he is, he will sign a below-market deal with many years guaranteed. Something like 22 million per for four years, all guaranteed. That lets them keep Henry and stock the rest of the roster.
    ———–
    How bad would you feel if you did that and Henry loses a step after 1 season and is cut after two seasons? Then you took a pay cut for no reason what so ever.

    Todd Gurley is more of the norm than the exception. RB’s typically don’t last long.

