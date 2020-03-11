Texans announce Johnathan Joseph will hit free agency

Getty Images

The Texans have extended the contracts of some of their players and are working on getting more deals done, but cornerback Johnathan Joseph will not be among the players committing to Houston in the next week.

The team released a statement today confirming that Joseph will become a unrestricted free agent a week from today.

“Johnathan has been a consummate professional, team captain and one of the leaders of our defense for the past nine years,” the Texans’ statement said. “It is rare for a player to sustain such a high level of play for over a decade and that says so much about him and his dedication to the game. He is an exceptional teammate, mentor, husband and father. His impact on and off the field makes him quite possibly the most celebrated free agent signing in franchise history. The entire Houston Texans organization thanks Johnathan for the contributions he made to our team and the Houston community. We wish him and his family all the best as he pursues free agency.”

The announcement didn’t specifically say Joseph is definitely leaving, but it sure sounds like a farewell.

Joseph, who will turn 36 next month, started 11 games for the Texans last season. He probably has enough tread left on his tires to keep playing, but it won’t be in Houston.