Texans sign DeAndre Carter to one-year deal

There was a lot of word on Wednesday about players who are not expected to be back with the Texans in 2020, but the team announced one move that will keep a member of the 2019 team on hand.

They have signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter to a one-year deal. Carter was set to be an exclusive rights free agent, so he wasn’t going to be able to head anywhere else as long as the Texans tendered him a contract.

Carter bounced around the league for several years before getting his first regular season action with the Eagles in 2018. He was claimed off of waivers by the Texans that November and appeared in every game for Houston last season.

Carter had 11 catches for 62 yards in the regular season while also averaging 22 yards per kick return and 9.7 yards per punt return.