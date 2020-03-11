XFL announces Seattle Dragons will host game without fans

Getty Images

With Washington Governor Jay Inslee calling for a ban of gatherings of more than 250 people in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, the XFL has had to change plans.

The league announced this afternoon that Sunday’s Seattle Dragons-L.A. Wildcats game will be played without fans in the building.

“Based on the proclamation issued Wednesday by Washington Governor Jay Inslee, the Seattle Dragons will host the LA Wildcats this Sunday, as scheduled,” XFL president and COO Jeffrey Pollack said in a statement. “The game will take place at 4 p.m. PT at CenturyLink Field without fans in the venue. The game will be broadcast live, also as scheduled, on ESPN2.”

The Dragons have attracted more than 20,000 for each of their two home games. One concessions worker recently tested positive for coronavirus.

The limit of 250 people will not be simple to hit, considering all the players, coaches, medical staffs, and all the other people who make a game go, along with broadcast crews.