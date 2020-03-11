XFL ratings down 63 percent from Week One

Getty Images

From a TV perspective, spring football continues to behave like spring. It came in like a lion, and it likely will go out like a lamb.

Via Sports Business Daily, XFL ratings have dropped 63 percent since Week One.

The four Week Five games televised by FOX, ABC, ESPN, and FS1 averaged 1.16 million viewers. Sunday’s games averaged 767,000 on FS1 (St. Louis at D.C.) and 833,000 on ESPN (Tampa at L.A.).

According to ESPN, Saturday’s game between Seattle and Houston averaged 1.546 million. FOX has not yet provided the Saturday ratings (New York at Dallas) to PFT.

The two Sunday games were the first of 10 televised by XFL to fall under a million average viewers.

The numbers remain strong in comparison to other sporting events on TV, but the trend is definitely not the XFL’s friend. And this weekend, the XFL will compete with NCAA conference tournaments.

If the tournaments proceed. And if the XFL games proceed.