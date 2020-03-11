XFL’s Seattle Dragons face local ban on gatherings of more than 250

Getty Images

The coronavirus is about to intersect with the football world, for the first time.

With Washington governor Jay Inslee reportedly poised, according to the Seattle Times, to announce on Wednesday a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, the XFL’s Seattle Dragons won’t be playing their home games at home — unless they do it in an empty stadium.

Even then, the total number of persons in the building presumably would have to be kept under 250, which would require a skeleton-crew approach to the teams, stadium operations, and broadcasting.

The Seattle Dragons are due to host the L.A. Wildcats this weekend.

The Dragons declined comment to the Times, but the team is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday. The Dragons have attracted more than 20,000 to CenturyLink Field for each of their two home games. A stadium concessions worker recently tested positive for COVID-19.