Add Panthers to list of teams limiting travel

Getty Images

The Panthers are the latest team to cut back on offseason travel because of the coronavirus.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers are prohibiting their scouts and coaches from flying.

Ostensibly, they could still get in their cars and go to pro days — if there are any pro days to go to by the end of the week.

It’s clearly becoming a trend, as teams try to protect themselves and the general population from the spread of COVID-19.

UPDATE 2:17 p.m. ET: A team source tells PFT it’s not a ban on all flights, but scouts have been encouraged to stay within a five-hour driving radius for any pro days they attend.