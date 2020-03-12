Alabama postpones Pro Day, halts NFL scouts’ visits

Getty Images

NFL scouts who want to take a look at the many talented players coming out of Alabama this year will need to wait.

Alabama has postponed its Pro Day, originally scheduled for March 24, and rescheduled it to April 9, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The school has also told NFL teams that their personnel will not be allowed to visit Alabama until March 30.

Most NFL teams are restricting the movement of their scouts and coaches, and it’s obvious that many Pro Day workouts will be affected. The ongoing situation regarding the COVID-19 virus has affected the sports world in many big ways, and the effect on scouting before the 2020 NFL draft is a relatively small way.