Bengals sign Tony Brown to one-year extension

The Bengals claimed cornerback Tony Brown off waivers from the Packers at the end of last season, and although he didn’t play in any games in Cincinnati, they liked what they saw enough to keep him around.

Cincinnati announced today that Brown has signed a one-year contract extension. He had been set to become a restricted free agent next week.

Brown played his college football at Alabama and originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2018 before getting picked up by the Packers later that year. He played in 20 games with three starts in two years in Green Bay.

A solid special teams player, Brown’s most notable play last year was a blocked extra point.